Ranji Trophy | Qumran’s 83-run knock helps J&K post a competitive total

Srinagar: Despite another brilliant knock by youngster Qamran Iqbal, J&K batting failed to put a big total on board as they bundled out in the first inning for 259 run total on the first day of Ranji Trophy match against Railways at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Thursday.
Opener Qamran Iqbal again missed the century as he got out for 83 run knock after having scored 96 in the previous match against Karnataka.
At the end of the first day’s play, Railways ended without any run on board in one over they faced and also didn’t lose any wicket. J&K had got all out for 259 runs total in the first inning, facing 87.1 overs.
Earlier J&K won the toss and got off to a great start. Openers Qamran Iqbal and Suryansh Raina put an opening stand of 88 runs between them. Raina was the first wicket to fall in the J&K inning, scoring 28. Promoted up the order, Fazil Rashid could score only four.
Qamran Iqbal was the third wicket to fall in the J&K inning on the score of 122. He got out after scoring 83 runs that included three sixes and 11 fours.
From 88 without loss, J&K went to 174 for 7. Skipper Ian Dev, Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad and Abid Mushtaq all got out cheaply.
At that point it looked like J&K’s inning will fall well short of the 200 run mark but Henan Malik and Auqib Nabi formed a 64 run stand between them to take J&K’s total to 238. Henan was the eighth wicket to fall, scoring 34 runs.
Auqib Nabi added 21 runs with pacer Umar Nazir to take the total to 259 runs. Nabi was the ninth wicket to fall in the J&K inning after scoring 44 run knock.
J&K lost its last wicket on the same score of 259 in the shape of Umar Nazir who scored five runs. For Railways, Karn Sharma took a six-wicket haul while Aakash Pandey took two.
It was another J&K batting collapse after having suffered a similar collapse against Karnataka in the earlier match. For J&K, winning in this match will give them chance to qualify for the knockout round.
Karnataka is a prime contender for qualification but with weather predictions in the next two days, Karnataka’s fate hangs in balance. J&K needs to win this match in order to give themselves a chance for qualification.