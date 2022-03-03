Ranji Trophy | Qumran’s 83-run knock helps J&K post a competitive total

Srinagar: Despite another brilliant knock by youngster Qamran Iqbal, J&K batting failed to put a big total on board as they bundled out in the first inning for 259 run total on the first day of Ranji Trophy match against Railways at IIT Chemplast, Chennai on Thursday.

Opener Qamran Iqbal again missed the century as he got out for 83 run knock after having scored 96 in the previous match against Karnataka.

At the end of the first day’s play, Railways ended without any run on board in one over they faced and also didn’t lose any wicket. J&K had got all out for 259 runs total in the first inning, facing 87.1 overs.