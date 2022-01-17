Real Madrid beat Athletic Club to win Spanish Supercup

Riyadh: Real Madrid beat Athletic Club Bilbao 2-0 to win the 2022 Spanish Supercup in the final played in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

A 37th-minute goal from Luka Modric on Sunday night and a penalty from Karim Benzema seven minutes after halftime gave Real Madrid the 12th Supercup of their history.

An 88th-minute penalty save from Thibaut Courtois saved any nervous moments in the closing minutes. The Athletic Club never let their heads drop, but lacked effectiveness in the Madrid area.