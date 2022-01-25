Real Madrid clear title favourites but Benzema’s injury a concern

Madrid: La Liga takes a break next weekend ahead of a round of international games in Latin America. Here are some things we learned from Matchday 22 before the players get a well-earned rest.
Real Madrid may have dropped two points at home to Elche in their 2-2 draw, but despite a poor display, they are still clear favourites to win the title, partly because none of their rivals look likely to string together a run of results that would see them leapfrog Carlo Ancelotti’s men at the top of the table.
Sevilla had a chance to close the gap, but they were held by Celta Vigo, and while Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Barcelona all won, their form is irregular and they also look to be too far behind to mount a serious chase unless something goes very seriously wrong at the Bernabeu.
Real, though, are holding their breath over the fitness of striker Karim Benzema, after he was substituted during their draw at home to Elche. The striker, who has 24 goals and six assists in all competitions, was forced out of the game after an hour with an apparent problem in his hamstring.
The club will wait until Wednesday before carrying out tests to determine the extent of his injury, Xinhua reports. If the striker has torn his hamstring, he will miss his side’s two most important matches of the season to date.
Real Madrid travel to play Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on February 3, and on February 15, they have the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie away to Paris Saint-Germain.