Real Madrid inch closer to title win

Madrid: Real Madrid took another step toward winning the La Liga title this season with a 3-1 win away to Osasuna on Wednesday night.

The game will probably be remembered for Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera saving two penalties from KarimBenzema, but it was not enough to deny Real Madrid, who opened the scoring thanks to David Alaba in the 12th minute as he scored from close range.

Ante Budimirequalised a minute later after good work from Chimmy Avila, but Marcos Asensio restored Madrid’s lead on the stroke of halftime after Herrera had saved DaniCeballos’ shot.