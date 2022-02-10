Refresher courses integral to keep trainers abreast with latest sports skills: Alok Kumar

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar, today advocated refresher courses as integral towards keeping trainers, coaches and teachers abreast with latest skills and techniques of sports world.

“To remain updated with the latest know-how of games in order to perform their jobs in a befitting manner, it is imperative to involve the field staff of the Department of Youth Services and Sports in such courses”, maintained the Principal Secretary.

Principal Secretary was addressing a gathering after e-launching a training programme for field staff including PETs, PEMS and REKs at the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports.