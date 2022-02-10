Refresher courses integral to keep trainers abreast with latest sports skills: Alok Kumar

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar, today advocated refresher courses as integral towards keeping trainers, coaches and teachers abreast with latest skills and techniques of sports world.
“To remain updated with the latest know-how of games in order to perform their jobs in a befitting manner, it is imperative to involve the field staff of the Department of Youth Services and Sports in such courses”, maintained the Principal Secretary.
Principal Secretary was addressing a gathering after e-launching a training programme for field staff including PETs, PEMS and REKs at the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports.
Director Youth Services and Sports, Gazanfar Ali and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.
A total of 764 trainers drawn from 186 zones of 20 districts of J&K are taking part in this month long refresher course who will be imparted training in the disciplines of Taekwondo, Sqay, Fencing, Archery, Hockey and Soft Tennis by a panel of experts mostly from the department.
The expert panel of resource persons including Atul Pangotra, Virander Singh and Gursharan (Taekwondo), Ujjwal Gupta and Shefali Gupta (Fencing), Pankaj Spolia and Sanjay Khajuria (Sqay) besides Vishal Malhotra and Indu Bhushan (Soft Tennis) were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said such programmes are essential for helping trainers gain knowledge and wisdom to further add to their skills for the larger interest of sportspersons of the UT. He asked the concerned authorities to make sure that this orientation programme is made an annual feature.
He appreciated the Director Sports for involving a good number of trainers and trainees in this program which would immensely help towards the promotion of quality sports in J&K.
Earlier, Joint Director YSS (K), Bashir Ahmed, presented a detailed report of the programme highlighting the achievements of the department.