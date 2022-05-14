Renzushah inaugurates Martial Art championship

Srinagar: Chairman Kashmir Society, Farooq Renzushah inaugurated the Martial Art championship at Harwan.
According to a statement, while speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the development of the stadium in the Harwan area.
Renzushah distributed awards to the best martial art players. The function was organised by Parvaiz Khan, Secretary-General HOGAM Martial Art Federation of India.
Others who were present on the occasion included HP Singh, Deepak, SHO Harwan, and Presidents of various sports and welfare associations.