Resume seasonal football activities: JKFA to district units

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has issued directions to its district units to resume seasonal football activities in their respective districts.

“Since the Football season has started in the Kashmir province, all the DFA’s, zones are informed to start the process of registration of clubs forthwith followed by the conduct of football activities. Those of the DFA’s, zones who have already completed the registration process are advised to start their activities so that the budding footballers who are eager to participate in tournaments will not suffer,” the JKFA notice reads.