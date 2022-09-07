Sports

RKFC begins practice for I-League

A footballer is seen practicing before a game at Srinagar's Synthetic Turf. [Representational Image]
A footballer is seen practicing before a game at Srinagar's Synthetic Turf. [Representational Image] File: Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Real Kashmir Football Club has started practice for I-League 2022-2023 on Wednesday at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.

The I-League matches could not be played in Kashmir for the last two years due to Covid. The I-League matches were played in Kolkatta.

However, players along with team staff have begun practicing at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar ahead of I-League 2022-2023.

They looked energetic and are hopeful to play best in the I-League.

This year the team comprises five foreign players and five Kashmiri players. Rest players are from different parts of the country.

Some of the players have played in top leagues including the ISL.

The team management has assured full support to the players.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com