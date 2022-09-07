RKFC begins practice for I-League

Srinagar: Real Kashmir Football Club has started practice for I-League 2022-2023 on Wednesday at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar.
The I-League matches could not be played in Kashmir for the last two years due to Covid. The I-League matches were played in Kolkatta.
However, players along with team staff have begun practicing at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar ahead of I-League 2022-2023.
They looked energetic and are hopeful to play best in the I-League.
This year the team comprises five foreign players and five Kashmiri players. Rest players are from different parts of the country.
Some of the players have played in top leagues including the ISL.
The team management has assured full support to the players.