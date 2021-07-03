Road Race organised at Bandipora

Bandipora: Zonal Physical Education Department in collaboration with the local unit of Indian Army organised a road race at Bandipora on Thursday.

The race, flagged off by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) GhQadirBhat, started from Takiya Ahmad Shah and culminated at playground near Gund-i-Qisar Bridge. The Zonal Physical Education Officer Sofoora was present on the occasion.

The students from various educational institutions of block Bandipora participated in the race. As many as 200 Under-14 and Under-17 age group students including boys and girls participated in the event which started early in the morning. The teaching staff, PETs, Rehbar-e-Khel and volunteers also participated.