Road Race organised at Bandipora

Bandipora: Zonal Physical Education Department in collaboration with the local unit of Indian Army organised a road race at Bandipora on Thursday.
The race, flagged off by the District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) GhQadirBhat, started from Takiya Ahmad Shah and culminated at playground near Gund-i-Qisar Bridge. The Zonal Physical Education Officer Sofoora was present on the occasion.
The students from various educational institutions of block Bandipora participated in the race. As many as 200 Under-14 and Under-17 age group students including boys and girls participated in the event which started early in the morning. The teaching staff, PETs, Rehbar-e-Khel and volunteers also participated.
Among the U-17 group, Aamir Ahmad Malik and MehnazaBano bagged the first position while Mohammad RamzanMalla and TaibaRehman bagged the first position for U-14 group.
Speaking on the occasion, DYSSO congratulated the students for taking part in the race and urged the zonal heads to continue sports activities while taking all the precautions related to COVID-19.
He stressed upon the students to take active part in sports activities to remain physically and mentally fit while assuring full support to them from the department in developing the sports infrastructure.
Major R Jamwal was among others who participated in the event. The participants were honoured with mementos and medals.