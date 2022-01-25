Rohit Sharma fit to lead India against West Indies

New Delhi: India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is “fit” and ready to lead the side against the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series starting February 6 with the three ODIs in Ahmedabad.
However, the team selection meeting, which is set to happen this week, will be an interesting one as some senior players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin, after their indifferent performance against South Africa in their 0-3 ODI series defeat, will come under the scanner.
But Rohit is ready to lead the side after a left hamstring injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour. The T20 matches against the Caribbean team are set to be held from February 16 to 20 in Kolkata.
“Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
“By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit.
“He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal okay from the National Cricket Academy,” the source informed.
Rohit is set to be named Test captain too.
It is almost certain that for the time being, Rohit will be named the Test captain although BCCI will be looking at other options considering his workload and the responsibility that comes with leading India in two back-to-back World Cups in 2022 and 2023.
It is understood that KL Rahul’s first stint as captain hasn’t gone as per expectations and for now, he will have to remain an apprentice under Rohit till he is seen to be ready to lead the national team in near future.
Under Rahul, India lost all four international games in South Africa and for men who matter in Indian cricket, he hasn’t exactly come across as a proactive captain.