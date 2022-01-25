Rohit Sharma fit to lead India against West Indies

But Rohit is ready to lead the side after a left hamstring injury ruled him out of the South Africa tour. The T20 matches against the Caribbean team are set to be held from February 16 to 20 in Kolkata.

“Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit.

“He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal okay from the National Cricket Academy,” the source informed.