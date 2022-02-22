Ronaldo looks to pile more Champions League woe on Atletico

Madrid: No competition makes Cristiano Ronaldo come more alive than the Champions League.
And no team makes Ronaldo come more alive than Atletico Madrid.
So Diego Simeone and his players could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation when Ronaldo arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday's last-16 match between Atletico and Manchester United, despite the Portugal superstar — at 37 — not being quite the force of nature who caused the Spanish club so much pain in the Champions League over the past decade.
From 2014-19, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and then Juventus, he was part of teams that ended Atletico's Champions League title ambitions in five of the six seasons. In the other season, Atletico didn't make it to the knockout stage.
Ronaldo scored hat tricks for Real (in 2017) and Juventus (in 2019) against Atletico, and converted the clinching penalty in the shootout between the Madrid rivals in the 2016 final.
Don't forget, either, his muscle-flexing celebrations after his late penalty in extra time of the 2014 final between the teams that killed off Atletico.
Up until 2020, Simeone had only ever lost in the Champions League knockout stage to a team containing Ronaldo.
Oh, and for good measure, Ronaldo grabbed hat tricks against Atletico in the Spanish league in 2012 and 2016. (AP)