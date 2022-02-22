Ronaldo looks to pile more Champions League woe on Atletico

From 2014-19, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and then Juventus, he was part of teams that ended Atletico's Champions League title ambitions in five of the six seasons. In the other season, Atletico didn't make it to the knockout stage.

Ronaldo scored hat tricks for Real (in 2017) and Juventus (in 2019) against Atletico, and converted the clinching penalty in the shootout between the Madrid rivals in the 2016 final.

Don't forget, either, his muscle-flexing celebrations after his late penalty in extra time of the 2014 final between the teams that killed off Atletico.