Ronaldo makes sensational return to Man United

By Friday, Ronaldo was boarding a private jet from Turin to Lisbon, in his native Portugal, and saying the world would soon be made aware of his next move.

By then, United was the clear front-runner after fierce rival Manchester City pulled out of the running for his signature.

Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester, United said in a brief statement.

Ronaldo soon took to Instagram, saying he gave his heart and soul for Juventus."

"I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days, he wrote.

He never won the Champions League with Juventus, like he did with United in 2008 and four times with Madrid, but was the top scorer in Serie A for the last two seasons and scored 101 goals in 134 appearances.

In the end," Ronaldo said, "we can all look back and realize that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

Solskjaer had already dropped hints that United would be trying to sign its former star when speaking at a news conference on Friday, revealing that its playmaker from Portugal, Bruno Fernandes, had been talking to Ronaldo.

Agent Bruno," Fernandes later tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Before playing his first game back at United, Ronaldo will feature for Portugal in World Cup qualifiers and has the chance to become the leading scorer in men's international soccer. He has 109 goals for his national team, tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

The landscape in English soccer has changed in the 12 years Ronaldo has been away. United and Chelsea were the top teams in the Premier League when he left, but Man City has been the dominant force over the past decade, winning the title five times from 2012.

City had been considering an option to buy Ronaldo after its top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he was staying at Tottenham for now. It would have been a controversial move, considering Ronaldo's past links with United, but City manager Pep Guardiola was downplaying the prospect on Friday about the same time Solskjaer was sounding positive about United's hopes.

It is not the first time United has beaten City to a player that both clubs apparently wanted. Alexis Sanchez joined United in 2018 after appearing to be close to moving to City, while United was prepared to pay 80 million pounds (then 97 million) to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester in 2019 a sum City didn't try to match.