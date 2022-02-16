Ronaldo scores, Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0

United had failed to win any of its last three games despite taking the lead each time — twice in the league, against Burnley and Southampton, and in getting eliminated from the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough.

“First half was Hyde, second half Dr. Jekyll," United manager Ralf Rangnick said, “and for a change it (the result) was different.”

Helping United's cause against Brighton at Old Trafford was visiting defender Lewis Dunk getting sent off three minutes after Ronaldo's goal for a professional foul, bringing down Anthony Elanga as the winger was through on goal. Dunk was initially shown a yellow card but it turned to a red after a video review.