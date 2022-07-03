Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

The 37-year-old feels the urge to win even more in the twilight of his career, but is understood to feel that may not be possible at Old Trafford next season.

But while Ronaldo is keen to leave, United have taken the stance that he is not for sale and expect him to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023. The 2021/22 campaign was the fifth in succession in which Manchester United failed to win a trophy.

According to a skysports report, Ronaldo is also understood to be concerned that United are yet to make any improvements to the squad in the current transfer window. Thirteen players have left the club this summer but none have yet arrived.