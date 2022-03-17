Root’s 119 helps England make strong start to 2nd test

Bridgetown (Barbados): Joe Root lit up the Kensington Oval with his 25th test century as England made a strong start to the second match of the series against the West Indies.

Playing with confidence after a knock of 109 in the second innings of last week’s draw in Antigua, Root was even better in Barbados as he reached 119 not out from a total of 244-3 on the first day.

Around 8,500 visiting fans were present to take in the spectacle and all four corners of the famous old ground received a wave of the England captain’s bat as they sang his name long and loud.