Rowing National Championship to be held in Srinagar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the preparation for organising Water Sports activities and Rowing National Championship which shall commence on June 22 at Dal Lake.
The Rowing National Championship is being organised for the first time in Kashmir and shall witness the participation of about 550 athletes.
The event shall be inaugurated by Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha on June 22, 2022.
The meeting was informed that the venue for the event has been fixed at SKICC, and all the equipment required for the event and players has been provided by the Tourism and Sports council.
Besides, the meeting was informed that foolproof security to players while en route and at avenue shall be provided by the police.
It was also informed that all the facilities regarding lodging and boarding, and refreshment has been made.
On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned officers to fix the race course and clean it from the weeds so the participants shall not face any hindrance during the competition.
He also directed SMC and Tourism officers to give wide publicity through hoarding and electronic billboards.
He also asked the organizing agency to project the requirement of funds so accordingly the demand shall be made available in time.
Meanwhile, Div Com directed for holding Dal Cross event on June 16, for which he directed to ensure participation of about five hundred youth.
He emphasized on training local youth in rafting, Rowing and other sports activities as the resources are available here abundantly.