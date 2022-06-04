Rowing National Championship to be held in Srinagar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the preparation for organising Water Sports activities and Rowing National Championship which shall commence on June 22 at Dal Lake.

The Rowing National Championship is being organised for the first time in Kashmir and shall witness the participation of about 550 athletes.

The event shall be inaugurated by Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha on June 22, 2022.