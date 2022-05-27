Rowing selection trials on June 1

J&K would be hosting the championship and for fielding its team in the event, the Association would be conducting open selection trials.

For the 23rd Sub-Junior National Rowing Championship trials would be held in both boys and girls sections in Under-13 and 14 age group categories.

For the 5th Inter-State Challenger championship the trials would be held in both male and female sections in open category.

The selection trials would be held at SKICC Ghat, Dal Lake on June 1 from 10 AM onwards.