Rowing selection trials on June 1

Srinagar: J&K Rowing and Sculling Association is going to conduct open selection trials for the upcoming National championship at SKICC Ghat , Dal Lake here on June 1.
The selection trials would be held for selecting J&K team for the 23rd Sub-Junior National Rowing Championship and 5th Inter-State Challenger Championship that is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from June 20 to 26.
J&K would be hosting the championship and for fielding its team in the event, the Association would be conducting open selection trials.
For the 23rd Sub-Junior National Rowing Championship trials would be held in both boys and girls sections in Under-13 and 14 age group categories.
For the 5th Inter-State Challenger championship the trials would be held in both male and female sections in open category.
The selection trials would be held at SKICC Ghat, Dal Lake on June 1 from 10 AM onwards.
For registration players have been asked to contact on cell number: 7006202436 or email on l: jkassociationforrowing@gmail.com.