Rubik’s Cube competition held

Srinagar: Green Valley Educational Institute on Tuesday hosted Kashmir’s first ever Rubik’s Cube Competition.
Cubers from across the Valley participated in the competition. From 217 registered cubers, around 70 participants after a proper selection, performed in the events of 3x3, 4x4 and pyraminx Rubik’s comp.
For the main event 3x3, the first position was awarded to Ehan Shabir, Syed Wafa took the second position and Ahmad Esa got the third position.
All 70 participants were felicitated by Green Valley Educational Institute.
Youngest cuber Mohammad Asher Chisti studying in class 2nd in DPS Srinagar was also felicitated on the occasion.