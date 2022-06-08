Rugby, Pencak Silat C’ship held in Gurez

Srinagar: The District Pencak Silat Championship Bandipora and District Rugby Championship Bandipora 2022 were held in Gurez, Bandipora.

The opening ceremony of the events was held on Tuesday at Dawar, Gurez, Bandipora.

These championships were inaugurated by Col Abinav (9 Rajput) and Sub District Magistrate Gurez, Bandipora.