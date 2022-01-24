‘SA ODI series good eye-opener for us’

“I think this ODI series has been a good eye-opener for us. We have not played a lot of ODIs, this has been my first stint with the ODI side. Even the team itself has not played many ODIs after the 2019 World Cup. Luckily, we have got time to go before the 2023 World Cup. There is going to be a lot of cricket from now until then in white-ball format till 2023,” Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

“It is going to be a good opportunity for us to really reflect and learn and keep getting better. We will get better, there is no doubt about that,” he added.