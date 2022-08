Srinagar: International Pencak Silat martial art medallist Saaliq Bin Farooq was felicitated on the occasion of National Sports Day on Monday.

Saaliq who bagged multiple medals in Pencak Silat martial art was felicitated by ADGP Armed Javed Gillani at Police Golf Course Srinagar.

On National Sports Day, J&K Police felicitated various International and National players, Saaliq was one of the players who got felicitated.