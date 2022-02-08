Salah could return against Leicester City, says Jurgen Klopp

"Sadio flies out if it's possible on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game. It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever -- let them do what they do at the moment because they deserve it," he said.

Salah and Mane went head-to-head for their respective nations in Sunday's AFCON final, with Senegal prevailing on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. "It was a strange game to watch, to be honest, from an emotional point of view," Klopp reflected. "I obviously wish them the best, the very best, in absolutely everything [but] it was not possible in this game.