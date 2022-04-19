SANSAD KHEL SPARDHA | Inter Block sports competitions held at Udhampur

Udhampur: Department of Youth Services and Sports, Udhampur today organized an Inter-Block sports competition here at Subhash Stadium Udhampur under the aegis of Sansad Khel Spardha.

Chairperson District Development Council Udhampur Lal Chand was the Chief Guest, while Assistant Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu Mool Raj was the Guest of Honour.

The Chief Guest interacted with the participants and highlighted the importance of games and sports for the development of a healthy society.

He advised the players to make fruitful use of the sports facilities created by the government under various schemes.