Sara bags gold medal

Srinagar: Uttarakhand dominated the first day of the National Snowshoe championship in Gulmarg on Saturday while J&K bagged three medals.
In the senior men category, Vishal of Maharashtra finished first while Sandeep Singh of Punjab and Muzamil Hussain of J&K finished third.
In the senior women category, Priya of Uttarakhand finished first while Dhanalakshmi of Karnataka finished second. Prince Kumari of ITBP finished third.
In the junior boy's category, Ayush Dimri, Adil Fayaz of J&K and Ayush Bhat of Uttarakhand bagged the first three positions.
In the junior girls category, J&K's Sara bagged a gold medal while Trisha of Pondicherry and Sapna of Uttarakhand finished second and third respectively.