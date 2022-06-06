Secretary Sports Council takes stock of ongoing activities

Srinagar: A meeting of all the district managers, coaches instructors and other employees of J&K Sports Council was held under the chairmanship of Nuzhat Gull, Secretary of J&K Sports Council, at the Recreational Hall of the newly setup Srinagar Sports Club at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, here.

A statement issued here reads that the meeting was held to take stock of the progress of various sports activities including daily coaching and training classes and the ongoing competitions besides finalising the dates for the second phase of ‘My Youth My Pride’ across J&K.