Secretary Sports Council takes stock of ongoing activities

Srinagar: A meeting of all the district managers, coaches instructors and other employees of J&K Sports Council was held under the chairmanship of Nuzhat Gull, Secretary of J&K Sports Council, at the Recreational Hall of the newly setup Srinagar Sports Club at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, here.
A statement issued here reads that the meeting was held to take stock of the progress of various sports activities including daily coaching and training classes and the ongoing competitions besides finalising the dates for the second phase of ‘My Youth My Pride’ across J&K.
The Secretary, while addressing the attendees of the meeting applauded all concerned for putting up a decent show in the recently concluded cycle rally organised by the Sports Council to commemorate the International Bicycle Day. She also asked all the Managers, Incharges, Coaches and Mentors of Kashmir Based Sports Council to gear up for various sports activities to be held in the Kashmir Province.
Secretary Sports Council also briefed the team about the arrangements put in place with regard to the inauguration of renovated Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex and also apprised them about the advanced facilities added in the renovated premises.
Among others present in the meeting included Nuzhat Farooq and Nusrat Gazalla Divisional Sports Officers Kashmir and Central.