Secretary Tourism unveils Linnunrata Invitational Golf tournament trophy

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism J&K, Sarmad Hafeez on Thursday unveiled the trophy of the National level Linnunrata Invitational golf tournament that is going to be held at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here on Saturday, June 18.
Sarmad Hafeez unveiled the trophy of the event at RSGC in presence of Secretary RSGC, Bakhshi Javed Humayun, Director Vuenow Group Nitin Srivastava, Managing Director of can & able entertainment Pvt. Ltd Munish Arora and others.
The third edition of the highly awaited tournament is set to be held in RSGC on Saturday in which some of the known golfers from outside J&K would be competing alongside local golfers.
Linunnrata Invitational Golf Tournament, which is played as a running trophy, has already completed two editions in Chandigarh and Shimla.
The highlight of the tournament is that apart from the regular Nearest to the Pin, Straightest Drive and Longest Drive, there will be a winner in each of the fourball. There will be a competition between the ladies and there will be a lady winner from the lot as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez termed Kashmir a golfers paradise and said that Government has been promoting J&K as a golfing destination with different golf courses all over J&K.
"Such tournaments and events are an integral part of the promotion of tourism to the World. They bring a positive impact and are instrumental in showcasing Kashmir as the destination for niche sports," Sarmad Hafeez said.
He said that J&K has been hosting some of the well-known golf events and this event is another addition to that list.
"J&K hosted a PGTI tournament last year in which 100 top golfers of the Country including those who have been playing at the international level participated. J&K also hosted Ambassador's cup and some other events during the last few years. We are going to host the first event this year in which golfers from South India would be participating. Events like this Linnunrata Invitational golf tournament help a lot and it is a great way of having cultural and golf exchange between locals and outside guests," he said.
Secretary Tourism said that J&K has got golf circuit that gives golfers a unique experience of playing golf at different destinations and locations.
"We have beautiful RSGC and KGC in Srinagar, then we have Lidder Valley Course in Pahalgam, Gulmarg Golf Course and Jammu Tawi Golf Course. It is a complete golf circuit and very few places in the World give such a unique golfing experience," he added.
On the occasion, Secretary RSGC Bakhshi Javed Humayun said that the Royal Springs Golf Course is easily one of the most stunning and breath-taking golf courses that are in India with the Zabarwan hills in the background and the Dal Lake around the corner.
"The course is spread over 300 acres of rolling hills, native deciduous forest, lakes, wilderness with the occasional marsh. It is the only Robert Trent Jones II signature course in India," he said.
Director of Vuenow Nitin Srivastava," The biggest Edge Data Centre company in India said that associating with this sport has given them wings to connect to the right kind of sphere. The tournament aims at bringing like-minded people together for a day of competition and fun and increase awareness of the emerging high impact digitally powered opportunities for entrepreneurs, organizations and communities".
Munish Arora from Can & Able, the company behind the conceptualisation of this tournament said that It will be a gunshot tournament with 80 golfers teeing off at the same tune for this running trophy.