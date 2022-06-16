Secretary Tourism unveils Linnunrata Invitational Golf tournament trophy

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism J&K, Sarmad Hafeez on Thursday unveiled the trophy of the National level Linnunrata Invitational golf tournament that is going to be held at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here on Saturday, June 18.

Sarmad Hafeez unveiled the trophy of the event at RSGC in presence of Secretary RSGC, Bakhshi Javed Humayun, Director Vuenow Group Nitin Srivastava, Managing Director of can & able entertainment Pvt. Ltd Munish Arora and others.

The third edition of the highly awaited tournament is set to be held in RSGC on Saturday in which some of the known golfers from outside J&K would be competing alongside local golfers.