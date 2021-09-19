Senior State Championship for Men’s Volleyball continues

Srinagar: The three day 33rd Senior State Championship for Men’s Volleyball continued for the second consecutive day today.

According to a press note, the championship is being organised by Srinagar Volleyball Association led by Amir Bhat under the aegis of Volleyball Association J&K.

The championship is being held in collaboration with Sports Council J&K at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground Srinagar.

19 team from the different districts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in this championship.

The event was inaugurated by Nuzhat Gul, Secretary Sports Council J&K.

The organisers said the main objective for organising this event was to give a plateform to the youth of J&K.

General public as well as players hailed the organising body and appeals them to continue organizing such type of championships in future so that the youth can be saved from the drug abuse, the statement added.