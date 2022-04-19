SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 | J&K beat Manipur by 110 runs

Guwahati: Rubia Sayed missed a century by a whisker as Jammu and Kashmir crushed Manipur by a big margin of 110 runs in the ongoing BCCI’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on Tuesday.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K lost the first three wickets without opening the account. Sarla, Bawandeep and Bushra all were sent back to the pavilion without scoring.

However, Sheeraza Bano and Rubia Sayed salvaged the sinking ship and after consolidating the innings, sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt to take the score to 149 runs in 20 overs, without losing more wickets.