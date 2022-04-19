SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 | J&K beat Manipur by 110 runs

Guwahati: Rubia Sayed missed a century by a whisker as Jammu and Kashmir crushed Manipur by a big margin of 110 runs in the ongoing BCCI’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on Tuesday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K lost the first three wickets without opening the account. Sarla, Bawandeep and Bushra all were sent back to the pavilion without scoring.
However, Sheeraza Bano and Rubia Sayed salvaged the sinking ship and after consolidating the innings, sent the bowlers on a leather-hunt to take the score to 149 runs in 20 overs, without losing more wickets.
The duo of Rubia and Sheeraza made a partnership of 149 runs. Swashbuckling Rubia was in sublime touch scoring an unbeaten 94 runs off 52 balls, while Sheeraza showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a brilliant fifty, scoring 54 runs off 55 balls.
For Manipur, Chingkhei M was the only successful bowler, who took two wickets by conceding 12 runs in her 4 overs.
In reply Manipur managed 39 runs in 20 overs, losing 9 wickets, thus Manipur lost the match by 110 runs. Milan Y was the only batter to cross the double-figure mark, contributing 22 runs off 34 balls.
For J&K, Sandhya Sayal wreaked havoc from the word go and took four wickets while speedster Bismah Hassan bagged two wickets. Sarla Devi and Rubia Sayed also claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, in the day-night match yesterday evening, J&K lost to Nagaland by 32 runs. Nagaland scored 125, while J&K was bundled out for 93 runs.
J&K will take on Sikkim in the next outing at ACA Stadium Guwahati on April 21.