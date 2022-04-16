SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 TOURNAMENT | J&K beat Mizoram by 4 wickets

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir started their T20 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mizoram in the ongoing BCCI’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Mizoram openers were kept in check by J&K’s medium pace bowling duo of Sarla Devi and Bismah Hassan.

They managed to score just eight runs in the first six overs before opener Shweta Jadhav was dismissed at her individual score of three runs by J&K skipper and off-spinner Sandhya Sayal.

Zauli was another batter to be dismissed at her individual score off eight runs and the team’s total of 27 runs in 8.4 overs.