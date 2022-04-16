SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 TOURNAMENT | J&K beat Mizoram by 4 wickets
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir started their T20 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mizoram in the ongoing BCCI’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Mizoram openers were kept in check by J&K’s medium pace bowling duo of Sarla Devi and Bismah Hassan.
They managed to score just eight runs in the first six overs before opener Shweta Jadhav was dismissed at her individual score of three runs by J&K skipper and off-spinner Sandhya Sayal.
Zauli was another batter to be dismissed at her individual score off eight runs and the team’s total of 27 runs in 8.4 overs.
However, Tarang Jha and skipper Apurwa Bharadwaj salvaged the sinking ship and took the score to 98 runs in 19.3 overs. Mizoram was able to post 101 run total onboard on in the allotted 20 overs.
Tarang’s 50 off 44 deliveries were the highest scorer for them while Apurwa scored unbeaten 34 runs off 31 balls.
For J&K, Sarla Devi was the pick of the bowlers, taking one wicket in her 4 overs by conceding just three runs.
In reply, J&K lost the opener, Sarla Devi, early in the innings when the score was three in 1.3 overs. However, the pair of another opener Bawandeep Kour and number three batter Bushra Ashraf showed grit and tenacity to notch up a partnership of 58 runs and took the score to 61 runs in 11.3 overs, before Bushra was dismissed at her individual score of 29 runs off 31 balls.
Then Bawandeep’s 34 runs off 40 balls and Nadia Chowdhary’s 22 off 25 balls helped the team to chase the total in 19.2 overs. Bismah Hassan also contributed unbeaten six runs to the total.
For Mizoram, Puipuii and Rin Mawii took two wickets each, while Apurwa claimed one wicket.