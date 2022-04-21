SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 TROPHY| J&K beat Sikkim by 8 wickets

Srinagar: Continuing its winning run J&K thrashed Sikkim by eight wickets in a low scoring match of the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on Thursday.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Sikkim’s inning collapsed as managed to score paltry 67 runs in 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. Purni Maya Guruny with 19, TsheringOngmuLepcha with 16 and Samahita with 11 were the main scorers.