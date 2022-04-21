SENIOR WOMEN’S T20 TROPHY| J&K beat Sikkim by 8 wickets

Srinagar: Continuing its winning run J&K thrashed Sikkim by eight wickets in a low scoring match of the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati on Thursday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Sikkim’s inning collapsed as managed to score paltry 67 runs in 20 overs, losing seven wickets in the process. Purni Maya Guruny with 19, TsheringOngmuLepcha with 16 and Samahita with 11 were the main scorers.
For J&K, Sarla Devi was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets by conceding 17 runs in her four overs, while skipper SandhyaSayal, Nadia Chowdhary and Rubia Syed took one wicket each.
In reply, J&K chased the required target easily in 15.3 overs, losing two wickets in the process. Sarla Devi top scored with 24 runs off 49 balls, while BhawandeepKour contributed 14 off 21 balls. Bushra Ashraf remained unbeaten on 18 runs off 16 balls, while Rubia Syed contributed an unbeaten 15 runs off just 7 balls.
ManizaMumtaz was the only successful bowler from Sikkim, claiming one wicket.
J&K is scheduled to take on Pondicherry in the next outing at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Friday.