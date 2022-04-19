Shooter Aneesha calls on DGP

Jammu: Shooter, Aneesha Sharma who has been selected for India Shooting Squad called on the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh at PHQ here this afternoon.

As per the statement, DGP who is also the Chairman of the J&K Rifle Association on the occasion congratulated Aneesh Sharma for her achievements and hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to UT and the Nation in future as well.

He assured all possible help and assistance to the budding shooter. The DGP also sanctioned a cash reward of rupees ten thousand with a commendation certificate in her favour.