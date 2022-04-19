Shooter Aneesha calls on DGP

Jammu: Shooter, Aneesha Sharma who has been selected for India Shooting Squad called on the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh at PHQ here this afternoon.
As per the statement, DGP who is also the Chairman of the J&K Rifle Association on the occasion congratulated Aneesh Sharma for her achievements and hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to UT and the Nation in future as well.
He assured all possible help and assistance to the budding shooter. The DGP also sanctioned a cash reward of rupees ten thousand with a commendation certificate in her favour.
Aneesha Sharma is the first shooter from J&K selected in the India shooting squad. She has secured her place in the Indian Shooting Team with an average score of 622.8 at the National Level under the guidance of Coach Shri Vishal Mehra. The first coaching camp of the Indian Shooting Squad will commence from 1st May to 18th May 2022 in New Delhi, India. She has also been shortlisted for Khelo India Youth Games.
Kuldeep Singh Jamwal, President J&K Rifle Association, S.S Sodhi Treasurer J&K Rifle Association, Inspector Sharat Chander Singh, Vice President (Administration) J&K Rifle Association were present on the occasion.