Shootingball championship concludes

Srinagar: The first J&K UT level Shootingball Championship organised by J&K Shootingball Association concluded at Gindun Ground Raj Bagh, here on Tuesday.

In the championship 10 district teams in sub-junior, junior and senior age groups in both male and female sections participated.

Corporator Syed Muhammad Syed was the chief guest on the occasion while as Chair main Legends school Imran Shah Principal Legends School Manzoor Ahmad Qadri were among other guests present.