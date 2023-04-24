Shubham Khajuria scores double century in England

Srinagar: J&K's top batter Shubham Khajuria has shone in England Club Cricket by scoring 212 runs off just 126 balls on debut for Westhoughton Cricket Club, in a one-dayer against Friarmere Cricket Club.
Shubham who has scored more than 6000 runs for J&K across formats hit 11 fours and 21 sixes during his inning.
Earlier, batting first, Westhoughton Cricket Club rode on a Shubham Khajuria double ton to score a huge total of 366 runs in 47.3 overs.
Apart from Shubham, who came in at No. 4, openers K Younis (36) and MM Morris (20) were the main contributors.
For Friarmere Cricket Club, I Ahmed and E Chiappe bagged 3 wickets each while M Waqas took 2 wickets.
In reply, Friarmere Cricket Club bundled out 192 runs in 43.2 overs to lose the match by a big margin of 174 runs. Hasnat Ahmed top scored with 63 runs, studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes, while M Waqas and A Annum contributed 48 and 25 runs to the total respectively.
For Westhoughton Cricket Club, T Pindoria was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 31 runs in his 7.2 overs, while K Younis and Shubham Khajuria bagged 2 wickets each.