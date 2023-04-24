Shubham Khajuria scores double century in England

Srinagar: J&K's top batter Shubham Khajuria has shone in England Club Cricket by scoring 212 runs off just 126 balls on debut for Westhoughton Cricket Club, in a one-dayer against Friarmere Cricket Club.

Shubham who has scored more than 6000 runs for J&K across formats hit 11 fours and 21 sixes during his inning.

Earlier, batting first, Westhoughton Cricket Club rode on a Shubham Khajuria double ton to score a huge total of 366 runs in 47.3 overs.

Apart from Shubham, who came in at No. 4, openers K Younis (36) and MM Morris (20) were the main contributors.