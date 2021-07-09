SK Cricket Stadium abuzz with activities

Srinagar: After the BCCI appointed the sub-committee as the incharge of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar is buzzing with activities these days.
The top cricket facility of Kashmir that was wearing a deserted look for the last couple of years has returned back to life with cricketers of all age groups training there.
The cricketers of various age groups including some well known faces of J&K cricket throng to the stadium daily these days to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.
For the first time, bowling machines have been used for practice sessions of local cricketers who train under the watchful eyes of senior cricketers.
Former cricketers like Abdul QayoomBagaw too have started looking over the training sessions and sharing their experiences with the budding cricketers.
"The sub-committee comprising Brig Anil Gupta, Advocate Sunil Sethi, MithunManhas and Srinagar Incharge Majid Dar have given strict instructions that the stadium needs to be open and fully equipped for daily training sessions of all cricketers," said a JKCA official.
"Majid Dar himself looks after training sessions and has involved former cricketers to look after the youngsters. Players train on turf wickets and have been training using bowling machines," he said.
The official said that not just the top-level cricketers but kids too have started coming to the stadium.
"Kids below the age of 10 years come to the stadium and learn cricket. There is a festive atmosphere these days in SK Stadium and everyone is loving it. Even the former cricketers are hailing the initiatives," the official said.