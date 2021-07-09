SK Cricket Stadium abuzz with activities

Srinagar: After the BCCI appointed the sub-committee as the incharge of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar is buzzing with activities these days.

The top cricket facility of Kashmir that was wearing a deserted look for the last couple of years has returned back to life with cricketers of all age groups training there.

The cricketers of various age groups including some well known faces of J&K cricket throng to the stadium daily these days to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.