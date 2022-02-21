Skiers Ayan, Waseem to represent India in Lebanon

Srinagar: Two top Kashmir skiers Ayan Tariq and Waseem Bhat are set to represent India in the Ski championship scheduled to be held in Lebanon.
Ayan Tariq and Waseem Bhat who both hail from the Baramulla district of Kashmir have been selected to represent India in the 30th Asian Alpine Ski Championship going to be held in Mzaar Ski Resort, Kfardebian Lebanon from February 24 to 27.
The championship would be organised by the Lebanese Ski Federation and Ayan and Waseem would be part of the Indian Ski and Snowboard Federation contingent.
The Indian contingent comprises of 10 members and Ayan and Waseem are part of the team. The two talented skiers have been selected for the India team on the back of a consistent performance at the National level.
Both Ayan and Waseem are proven skiers, having won multiple medals at the National and State level over the years.
Ayan since 2013 has represented J&K in four National events, bagging one gold and three silver medals so far. He has been State champion four times and runner-up twice. He has also bagged six gold in district Ski championships.
Waseem has represented J&K in Nationals seven times since 2014. Over the years he has bagged multiple medals at various levels.
For both these skiers, this is the biggest opportunity that has come their way so far and they intend to take full advantage of it.
"I have been skiing since being a kid. As my father Tariq Zargar is a well-known ski instructor himself, it was normal for me to take up skiing. He has been backing and training me since childhood and now is the time I give something back to him and State," Ayan said.
"This is an Asian championship and to participate in it is a dream for any skier. The conditions in Lebanon are different from what we have seen in India so far but I am mentally prepared to give my best in the event," Ayan said.
Waseem said that it has always been his dream to represent India on the International stage.
"Whoever takes up any sport, wants to make it to the big stage and represent Country. After so many years I am finally going to represent India in an international event. This is a big thing for me and everyone who has been supporting me. I am hoping to give my best during the event," Waseem said.
Ayan said that the team is scheduled to leave from India on February 22 and for the last two days they have been taking instructions and attending different programs conducted by the Ski Federation.
"We have been in Delhi for the last two. We have met our other contingent members and have received all the guidelines from the team head and Ski Federation. We will be leaving for the event on Tuesday," he said.
"Every member of the contingent has done well at the National level over the years and we are hoping to give our best during the championship," Ayan added.