Skiers Ayan, Waseem to represent India in Lebanon

Srinagar: Two top Kashmir skiers Ayan Tariq and Waseem Bhat are set to represent India in the Ski championship scheduled to be held in Lebanon.

Ayan Tariq and Waseem Bhat who both hail from the Baramulla district of Kashmir have been selected to represent India in the 30th Asian Alpine Ski Championship going to be held in Mzaar Ski Resort, Kfardebian Lebanon from February 24 to 27.

The championship would be organised by the Lebanese Ski Federation and Ayan and Waseem would be part of the Indian Ski and Snowboard Federation contingent.