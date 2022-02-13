Skiers struggle as real snow falls on Winter Olympics

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland handled the snow and poor visibility better than anyone else and won his first Olympic gold medal.

I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal, Odermatt said.

It's difficult because you can lose everything but today it paid off.

While light snow fell Saturday, it came down a lot harder on Sunday, the first time it snowed during an Alpine race during the Beijing Olympics. The heavy snow forced the second run to be postponed by 1 hour, 15 minutes. During the delay, workers cleared snow from the course with snow blowers and shovels.