Skiing clubs pitch for promotion of snow trekking in Kashmir

ìI reside near Pir Panchal Mountains and all my winter treks were around the mountain range of Pir Panchal this year. The groups were comprised of youngsters from Kashmir who are very interested in adventure sports. Such events will boost winter tourism and will help people to earn a livelihood. Most times the beautiful Yousmarg of our area is deserted in winter."

"If such trekking events are organised and government supports us, Yousmarg will come alive in winter like Gulmarg. We are in the beginning phase and we hope this will lay the ground for outside tourists to explore winter trekking with us,î Basit said.

In addition to many young trekkers, some athletes like Muzamil Hussain Mir are organizing Snowshoe trekking events across Kashmir. Muzamil who is a trekker and an athlete said that they are trying to start snowshoe sports events and winter trekking events in Kashmir. He also said the aim was to attract more youth and built it on the level of skiing through his J&K Adventure Sports Club.