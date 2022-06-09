SKUAST-K organises Sports Festival

He stressed the need to organise such activities year-round in order to ensure the physical and mental well-being of the students, he expressed satisfaction over the meticulous organisation of the Mega Event and congratulated the University for making big strides in the field of education including the overall development of the students who can be the ambassadors of success.

Prof Ganai congratulated the Dean of Students Welfare and his team for organising such a wonderful event at the Shalimar campus of the university.

He said that the theme of the Festival on Drug Abuse has been rightly chosen in today’s context. Dean of Students Welfare, Prof. M. A. A. Siddiqui laid special thrust on inculcating a habit of sportsmanship among the students to ensure their overall development.