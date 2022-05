Raif won a medal in the 35 kg weight category and is a student of the 4th standard of St. Joseph higher Secondary School Baramulla. Special arrangement

GHULAM MUHAMMAD Sopore: Sopore boy Muhammad Raif Khuroo has bagged a gold medal in the 5th National sports Kempho championship held at JK Sports Council Hall Baghwati Nagar Jammu on April 23. Raif had earlier bagged a bronze medal in Amar Shaheed Bipin Rawat’s memorial national Kickboxing event held at Solan Himachal Pradesh India on March 27. Raif won a medal in the 35 kg weight category and is a student of the 4th standard of St. Joseph higher Secondary School Baramulla.