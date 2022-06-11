Sopore boy selected as net bowler for England’s test team

Sopore: A boy from Sopore was selected as net bowler for the test team of England.
Mateen Ahmad Teli, who hails from Sopore was continuously rejected by Jammu and Kashmir cricket association has now been selected as net bowler for England’s test team ahead of the second test against New Zealand played at Trent bridge stadium in England.
Mateen has got a couple of wickets one among a wicket of dangerous batsman Johny Bairstow and he took the wicket of Zak Crawley a top-order batsman.
After taking these wickets during net practice, Mateen was praised by England’s coach Paul Collingwood and his family members friends and relatives congratulated him for bringing laurels.
Soon after the news spread of his selection, Mateen’s pictures and videos of the way he bowled during net practice went viral on social media.
In a message particularly to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that they should focus on their career and should not leave any stone unturned till they achieve any milestone.