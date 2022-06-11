Sopore boy selected as net bowler for England’s test team

Sopore: A boy from Sopore was selected as net bowler for the test team of England.

Mateen Ahmad Teli, who hails from Sopore was continuously rejected by Jammu and Kashmir cricket association has now been selected as net bowler for England’s test team ahead of the second test against New Zealand played at Trent bridge stadium in England.

Mateen has got a couple of wickets one among a wicket of dangerous batsman Johny Bairstow and he took the wicket of Zak Crawley a top-order batsman.