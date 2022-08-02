Sopore boys shine in athletic competition

Sopore: Sopore boys have bought laurels by bagging silver and bronze in the athletic competition which was held in Bangalore.

Pervaiz Lateif and Waris Hassan, two students in the tenth grade, competed in the athletic tournament that was held in Nagpur and Bangalore.

They both ran in the 60-meter and 600-meter races, where they bagged second and third positions and won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The duo were representing Jammu and Kashmir UT in Bangalore as they competed against hundreds of other competitors from various states of the nation.