South Indian golfers in awe of Kashmir’s golf circuit

Srinagar: The golfers from South India who were part of the golf event held in Kashmir, have been full of praise of Kashmir’s golf circuit.

For the first time, a particular group of golfers from the several Southern States of the Country exhibited their golf skills in the full golf circuit of Kashmir including Royal Springs Golf Course, Kashmir Golf Course and Lidder Valley Golf Course, Pahalgam.

The 88 golfers and 50 non-golfers from South India were part of an initiative by The Holiday Planner, a subsidiary arm of Fairways and Greens, the golfing community called The Golf Addicts of Southern India and enjoyed a memorable holiday at various destinations in Kashmir.