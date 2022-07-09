South Indian golfers in awe of Kashmir’s golf circuit

Srinagar: The golfers from South India who were part of the golf event held in Kashmir, have been full of praise of Kashmir’s golf circuit.
For the first time, a particular group of golfers from the several Southern States of the Country exhibited their golf skills in the full golf circuit of Kashmir including Royal Springs Golf Course, Kashmir Golf Course and Lidder Valley Golf Course, Pahalgam.
The 88 golfers and 50 non-golfers from South India were part of an initiative by The Holiday Planner, a subsidiary arm of Fairways and Greens, the golfing community called The Golf Addicts of Southern India and enjoyed a memorable holiday at various destinations in Kashmir.
“The golf courses in Kashmir deserve to be promoted in a big way. Their standards are of international level, and the icing on the cake is their breathtaking surroundings and mild weather. It has been our endeavour to showcase them to the world. The feedback we got from the various groups who we invited to play here is very encouraging indeed and we hope to get international players here too,” said the CEO of The Holiday Planner, Rubina Sushil.
During the 5-day event, the golfers enjoyed their game thoroughly, especially since the weather in Srinagar and Pahalgam was perfect too.
Non-golfers had an itinerary of their own and with plenty of sightseeing and personalised shopping.
“The success of the event was mainly because of the immense support we got from the administration, especially Secy. Tourism, Sarmad Hafiz and Director SKICC Javed Bakshi, CEO PDA Massarat Hashmi, among others, said Sushil Prasad, COO of The Holiday Planner.
“The entire team of The Holiday Planner and its Kashmir partner Kashmir Express. Many golfers have already booked their next golfing slot in Kashmir and many families are already making plans to come again for a longer time soon,” Sushil added.
“The success of this event has paved way for taking golfing to the next level in Kashmir. The golfing fraternity worldwide is finally taking notice. This is indeed a commendable step taken by The Holiday Planner”, said Ram, Captain of The Addicts Golfing Society of Southern India.
One of the golfers Ramachandran V hoped that the J&K Government would work towards improving the infrastructure of the golf courses.
“We have played golf the world over, and Kashmir is by far one of the most picturesque places. We request the govt. to step up the infrastructure so that more people can come here”, added John Thomas, a scribe with the society.