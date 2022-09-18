Sports activities keep Sunday busy

Jammu: A chess championship under J&K Sports Council’s special initiative My Youth My Pride commenced in the Indoor Complex of M.A Stadium here today.
More than 50 registered chess players of different age groups, including girls, as well as boys from the Jammu district, are participating in the event which shall conclude tomorrow.
Ashutosh Jamwal and Arbindu Sharma are monitoring and officiating the event as match referees.
Meanwhile, a day and night Kabaddi tournament organized by J&K Sports Council started in Guraha Salathia. The event is being organized in association with the Guiding and Counselling Cell for Development of Youth Salathia in the sports stadium Guraha Slathia.
Around 80 players fielded in six teams are taking part in the event. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played later today between Garh Mandi and Andrad Mandi.
The experienced districts level teams of sports council officials have been assigned the task to tap and groom the talent for the purposeful conduct of the sports bonanza
Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu besides S.P Singh Manager MA Stadium, Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Sports Complex, Randhir Singh Cricket Coach and Dalbinder Singh along with scores of parents and guests were also present on the occasion.
The players and locals of the area expressed their gratitude to the J & K Government and Sports Council for providing the Kabaddi mats in the stadium.
Meanwhile, the final of 4th Edition Varmul Cup was played in Jhelum Stadium Baramulla today. The event was organized by Baramulla Cricket Forum in coordination with J&K Sports Council under the My Youth My Pride programme. The final match of the tournament was played between Sultan Warriors Baramulla and Baramulla Gymkhana which was won by former by two wickets. A large hoard of spectators had gathered at the venue to witness the event live as many prominent faces of cricket in the district were locking horns with each other
Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar presided over the function as the chief guest. While speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that J&K Police in association Sports Council will soon organize a North Kashmir Sports Carnival for the youth.