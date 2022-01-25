Sports events held in Gulmarg on National Tourism Day

Srinagar: Department of Tourism Kashmir on Tuesday held multiple sports events in Gulmarg as part of the National Tourism Day.
While Department conducted various events across Kashmir, it held sports events of Ice Hockey, Night Skiing, and SnowShoe racing in Gulmarg.
To conduct the events Department invited well known athletes from all over Kashmir. The events were flagged off by CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, Dr Zahoor Raina and Assistant Director Gulmarg Dr Javeed Rehman in presence of President J&K SnowShoe Association Tariq Zargar and well known athletic coach of J&K Tahir Mir.
On the occasion CEO GDA and Assistant Director Gulmarg encouraged athletes to work hard and take part in more such events.