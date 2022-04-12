Sports kit distribution function held at Shopian

Shopian: A Sports kit distribution function was today organised at Mini Secretariat Shopian.
Various Cricket teams from the district Shopian were present on the occasion.
DDC Member, Kanjiuller, Tahir Ahmed Mir was the Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed Sports kits and equipment among the teams.
On the occasion, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Shopian, Gurmukh Singh Dutta hailed the efforts of Tahir Ahmed Mir for providing playing equipment to the Cricket teams of the district.
While assuring full support to players, Dutta said that DYSSO is always at the support of the young generation and doors of his office are always open for everyone and every time for taking part in various sports activities being held by the department of DYSS at various occasions.
Looking at the fervor and enthusiasm among the players, Tahir Ahmed Mir asked the youth to come forward and take part in the sports activities to keep themselves physically fit and prepare themselves for participating in international games.
The officers and officials of DYSSO were present on the occasion.