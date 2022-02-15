Sports Ministry to fund international competitions for wrestlers, shooters

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced that it will fund foreign exposure trips and upcoming international competitions for wrestlers, shooters and weightlifters.

The wrestlers are set to compete in two competitions in the new season -- Bulgaria (Feb 17-20) and Turkey (Ranking Series, Feb 24-27). 10 wrestlers in each of three categories -- men's freestyle, women's and Greco Roman -- compete in international events.

"A total of 20 men's wrestlers across the Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories will be taking part while 10 coaching staff will accompany them. The women's wrestling contingent, meanwhile, consists of 10 wrestlers and five support staff," the ministry said in a release.

Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will compete in the Turkey event.