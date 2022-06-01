Sports Policy unifies all stakeholders to promote sports in J&K: Government

Srinagar: Sports Policy of J&K aims at consolidating the progress, espousing new initiatives, and making adjustments that enable the Government to promote sports with new resolve and fresh vigour thereby providing excellent opportunities to emerging and promising sportspersons.

The J&K Sports Policy 2022 intends to provide a roadmap for government departments, agencies, sports federations, educational institutions and other private sector partners and stakeholders, through which they can work efficiently, purposefully and in a coordinated manner from planning to implementation.

This policy also has a provision to guide the vision that aligns and unifies efforts to develop and promote sports within the Union Territory.