Sports sector witnessing rapid development in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government is establishing state-of-art sports facilities across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim of taking sports to the Panchayat level for budding sportspersons of the UT.

Various steps have been taken by the LG's administration to create a world-class sports infrastructure in J&K. Recently, sports policy has been introduced to make J&K a powerhouse in sports.

Every kind of support is being extended to the local sportspersons who strive hard to make UT and the nation proud in different sports disciplines.

The sports activities are being conducted throughout the year while infrastructure work is being executed on a massive scale. The focus is not merely on activities like Cricket and Football but equal importance is being given to games like Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Water and Winter Sports which were ignored in the past.

The sports budget for Jammu and Kashmir is higher than biggest several states of the country and infrastructure is being augmented to highest level and J&K government is keen to provide a platform to the youth.