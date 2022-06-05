Sports Tourism gains momentum in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir offers the potential to woo domestic and international travelers by organizing national, international sports tourism events like golf tournaments, rafting, snow skiing, rock climbing and motor racing.

Travelers combine their love for travelling and sports by planning their holidays around popular sports events thus boosting sports tourism in the UT.

Notably, the J&K Sports Policy encourages promotion of UTs natural splendid resources such as lakes, rivers, springs, canals and mountains to boost sports tourism. The policy accords special focus on golf, winter sports, adventure and water sports activities besides creation of hubs and sports tourist centers which would in turn provide additional job opportunities.