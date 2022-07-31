Srinagar Carrom Championship concludes

In the cadet boys section, Salman Nisar, Yasir Tariq and Arhan bagged the first three positions respectively.

In the cadet girls section, Halla Middha, Adeena Mirza and Hurrain bagged the first three positions respectively.

In the sub-junior boy's section, Shaniful Alam, Aiyan Bilal and Aayan Sajad bagged the first three positions respectively while in the sub-junior girl's section, Zoya Firdous, Aiyaan Bilal and Aayan Sajad bagged the first three positions respectively.

In the junior boy's section, Umar Fayaz, Ayan Naqeeb and Adnan Shameem bagged the first three positions respectively while in the junior girl's section, Zainab Nisar, Pakiza and Ziya Bhat bagged the first three positions respectively.