Srinagar Carrom Championship concludes

Srinagar: The two-day District Srinagar Carrom championship concluded at Indoor Hall Polo Ground here on Sunday.
Director Industries Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah was the chief guest on the occasion while SP East Srinagar Sahil Sarangal, Assistant Director Tourism Kashmir Zeeshan Khan were among other guests present. They distributed prizes among the winners.
The championship was organised by District Srinagar Carrom Association under the auspices of the J&K Carrom Association. In the event, around 120 players participated in four different categories of Senior, Junior, Sub Junior & cadet in both boys and girls sections.
In the cadet boys section, Salman Nisar, Yasir Tariq and Arhan bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the cadet girls section, Halla Middha, Adeena Mirza and Hurrain bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the sub-junior boy's section, Shaniful Alam, Aiyan Bilal and Aayan Sajad bagged the first three positions respectively while in the sub-junior girl's section, Zoya Firdous, Aiyaan Bilal and Aayan Sajad bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the junior boy's section, Umar Fayaz, Ayan Naqeeb and Adnan Shameem bagged the first three positions respectively while in the junior girl's section, Zainab Nisar, Pakiza and Ziya Bhat bagged the first three positions respectively.
In the senior men section, Furqan Nazir, Hilal Bashir and Arsalan Mehraj bagged the first three positions respectively while in the senior women section, Ridda Madni, Aqsa and Asra Shafi bagged the first three positions respectively.